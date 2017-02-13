Secrecy sought for motions for man accused of killing girl
Lawyers for a man accused of killing an 8-year-old Bullhead City girl want a judge to keep secret some pretrial motions that could reveal defense strategy and violate attorney-client privilege. Judge Lee Jantzen of Mohave County Superior Court did not immediately rule on the motion filed Thursday on behalf of Justin James Rector.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.
Add your comments below
Bullhead City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rhodes Development (Mar '06)
|Feb 6
|lonfu
|12,316
|Masturbation around grown ups should be legal ....
|Jan 28
|Max
|3
|What should be done about Oatman's burros?
|Jan 28
|Max
|2
|Review: Daniell's Septic Tank Pumping (Jun '09)
|Jan '17
|Mohave Valley Shag
|10
|"The Ghost Seekers" are looking for Investigati... (Oct '07)
|Dec '16
|frank cassady
|45
|my husband and the prostitute named ruby (May '11)
|Dec '16
|Suck It Up People
|24
|Nurses Turn Me On
|Dec '16
|Suck It Up People
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bullhead City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC