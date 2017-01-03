Family escape injury when man shoots cylinder that explodes
Mohave County authorities say a family escaped injury when the father shot at a metal cylinder that he thought was harmless but that exploded, damaging the family's vehicles. The Sheriff's Office says the family was target shooting in a quarry east of the Fort Mohave landfill when the incident occurred Tuesday evening.
