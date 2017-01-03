Arizona authorities investigating death of bighorn sheep ram
The Arizona Game and Fish Department is seeking information about the recent death of a bighorn sheep ram near Bullhead City in northwestern Arizona. Department officials say the animal died on New Year's Day in a game management unit in the narrows behind the community of Laughlin Ranch.
