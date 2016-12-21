Laughlin's abandoned Emerald River re...

Laughlin's abandoned Emerald River resort remains an eyesore

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 18 Read more: Las Vegas Review Journal

The abandoned Emerald River Resort tower near the banks of the Colorado River in Laughlin on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016. The project has been shut down for almost 30 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bullhead City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"The Ghost Seekers" are looking for Investigati... (Oct '07) Dec 22 frank cassady 45
Rhodes Development (Mar '06) Dec 15 Brian 12,313
Masturbation around grown ups should be legal .... Dec 9 Firsttimer 2
my husband and the prostitute named ruby (May '11) Dec 5 Suck It Up People 24
Nurses Turn Me On Dec 5 Suck It Up People 1
buy a bra pam (Sep '14) Nov '16 No speaky 6518 7
Review: MID Valley Auto Center (Aug '13) Nov '16 Roger Rogers 3
See all Bullhead City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bullhead City Forum Now

Bullhead City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Bullhead City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. South Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
 

Bullhead City, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,277 • Total comments across all topics: 277,531,167

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC