Laughlin's abandoned Emerald River resort remains an eyesore

With the Colorado River steps from her house, and with panoramic views of mountain-framed desert, Susan Martinolich can soak up a serene landscape from her back patio. There's so much beauty outside, she says, she isn't bothered much by the abandoned, rust-streaked, concrete towers standing right across the water in Laughlin - leftovers of the failed Emerald River resort.

