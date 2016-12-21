Investigators ID officer, victim in officer-involved fatal shooting in Arizona

Authorities have identified the police officer and victim involved in an officer-involved shooting fatality in Bullhead City, Arizona, on Dec. 11. Lake Havasu police Sgt. Tom Gray said Officer Steven Osborn responded just before 8 p.m. to a call that a woman was threatening to shoot herself and her girlfriend at a home on the 1700 block of Alta Vista Road in Bullhead City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.