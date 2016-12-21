Investigators ID officer, victim in officer-involved fatal shooting in Arizona
Authorities have identified the police officer and victim involved in an officer-involved shooting fatality in Bullhead City, Arizona, on Dec. 11. Lake Havasu police Sgt. Tom Gray said Officer Steven Osborn responded just before 8 p.m. to a call that a woman was threatening to shoot herself and her girlfriend at a home on the 1700 block of Alta Vista Road in Bullhead City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Las Vegas Review Journal.
Add your comments below
Bullhead City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"The Ghost Seekers" are looking for Investigati... (Oct '07)
|Dec 22
|frank cassady
|45
|Rhodes Development (Mar '06)
|Dec 15
|Brian
|12,313
|Masturbation around grown ups should be legal ....
|Dec 9
|Firsttimer
|2
|my husband and the prostitute named ruby (May '11)
|Dec 5
|Suck It Up People
|24
|Nurses Turn Me On
|Dec 5
|Suck It Up People
|1
|buy a bra pam (Sep '14)
|Nov '16
|No speaky 6518
|7
|Review: MID Valley Auto Center (Aug '13)
|Nov '16
|Roger Rogers
|3
Find what you want!
Search Bullhead City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC