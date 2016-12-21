Bullhead City police officer is involved in a fatal shooting
Bullhead City police say they responded to a 911 call from a residence Sunday night with a woman saying she planned to shoot her girlfriend and then herself. The first officer who arrived on the scene says he was confronted by woman pointing what appeared to be a handgun.
Read more at Yuma Sun.
