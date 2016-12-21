Gold Mine Revival to Start Thursday in Arizona
Seven miles east of Bullhead City, Arizona sits a long abandoned gold and silver mine waiting to come back to life. Golden Vertex Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Northern Vertex Mining of Vancouver, British Columbia, plans to start mining activities on the Moss Mine on Thursday.
