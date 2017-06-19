Lander Brewfest Judges Announce this ...

Lander Brewfest Judges Announce this Summer's Hot-Item Brews

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: County 10 News

We had yet another amazing turn out for this year's Lander Brewfest with 28+ breweries making the trek across the Rockies for two days of excellent beer drinking and festivities. Each year a top panel of trained judges travel to Lander Brewfest for a blind tasting in their quest to find the top 3 perfectly balanced and flavorful brews.

Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jail May '17 Nope 1
jesse woelber (Oct '12) Mar '17 Buckfutter 2
Buffalo Wings (Nov '16) Nov '16 Hardy Har Har 1
Debate: Marijuana - Buffalo, WY (Sep '10) Mar '14 mimi 4
News Wyoming Woman Wakes To Find Stranger In Her Bed (Jun '06) Dec '13 WobblieBillyBob 42
News Two Lander highway projects funded, two Lander ... (Jun '12) Oct '12 buddy 2
News Pat Lynch, Embattled Wyoming Football Coach, Re... (Nov '11) Nov '11 Disgusting 1
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Buffalo, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,219 • Total comments across all topics: 281,972,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC