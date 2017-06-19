Lander Brewfest Judges Announce this Summer's Hot-Item Brews
We had yet another amazing turn out for this year's Lander Brewfest with 28+ breweries making the trek across the Rockies for two days of excellent beer drinking and festivities. Each year a top panel of trained judges travel to Lander Brewfest for a blind tasting in their quest to find the top 3 perfectly balanced and flavorful brews.
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jail
|May '17
|Nope
|1
|jesse woelber (Oct '12)
|Mar '17
|Buckfutter
|2
|Buffalo Wings (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Hardy Har Har
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Buffalo, WY (Sep '10)
|Mar '14
|mimi
|4
|Wyoming Woman Wakes To Find Stranger In Her Bed (Jun '06)
|Dec '13
|WobblieBillyBob
|42
|Two Lander highway projects funded, two Lander ... (Jun '12)
|Oct '12
|buddy
|2
|Pat Lynch, Embattled Wyoming Football Coach, Re... (Nov '11)
|Nov '11
|Disgusting
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC