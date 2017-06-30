Cycle of compassion
Dave Kummer, left, and Steve Rice roll through coal country Friday on bikes they'll pedal all the way to Maine to raise money for Fanconi anemia research. Dave Kummer, left, and Steve Rice, left, and and ride Friday along Highway 59 near Rawhide Creek north of Gillette on bikes they'll pedal all the way to Maine to raise money for Fanconi anemia research.
