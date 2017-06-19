Cloud Peak makes founding contributio...

Cloud Peak makes founding contribution to Campbell County Endowment Fund

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 11 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

In April, Alison Gee's mission for the Wyoming Community Foundation was to use her leadership position to localize future funding and one day create a group that will serve Campbell County specifically under the foundation's umbrella. Gee, an employee at Cloud Peak Energy, established the Campbell County Endowment Fund with a small gift and a lot of hope for finding others who feel as passionate about the people and places in the area as she does.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jail May '17 Nope 1
jesse woelber (Oct '12) Mar '17 Buckfutter 2
Buffalo Wings (Nov '16) Nov '16 Hardy Har Har 1
Debate: Marijuana - Buffalo, WY (Sep '10) Mar '14 mimi 4
News Wyoming Woman Wakes To Find Stranger In Her Bed (Jun '06) Dec '13 WobblieBillyBob 42
News Two Lander highway projects funded, two Lander ... (Jun '12) Oct '12 buddy 2
News Pat Lynch, Embattled Wyoming Football Coach, Re... (Nov '11) Nov '11 Disgusting 1
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Buffalo, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,219 • Total comments across all topics: 281,972,593

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC