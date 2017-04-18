Crash victims' memory balloons found ...

Crash victims' memory balloons found near Buffalo today

Wednesday Mar 22 Read more: County 10 News

We came across an incredible facebook post today from Cheyenne Greub who found these balloons today in Buffalo, WY. After initially not knowing where they came from, Cheyenne searched online and found they had soared over the mountains from Lander Valley High School's balloon release yesterday which was held in honor of Darion Wheeler, Destinee Wheeler and Paul McEwan Jr., classmates who lost their lives in last week's tragedy .

