Ripped to Shreds by Jeanne Glidewell is Released
The Story: While camping at the Rest 'n Peace RV Park near Buffalo, Wyoming, senior citizens and full-time RVers Rip and Rapella Ripple are intent on winning a wildlife photo contest. But priorities change when the park's owner, Bea Whetstone, is found dead in the surrounding forest... ripped to shreds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|amazed
|17 hr
|amazed
|1
|Dr Richard Opper Dir Montana DPHHS can't unders...
|Dec '16
|Don Birkholz
|1
|Buffalo Wings
|Nov '16
|Hardy Har Har
|1
|'I was told I was a horrible mother': Leah Pars...
|Oct '16
|Larry
|1
|Debate: Marijuana - Buffalo, WY (Sep '10)
|Mar '14
|mimi
|4
|Wyoming Woman Wakes To Find Stranger In Her Bed (Jun '06)
|Dec '13
|WobblieBillyBob
|42
|Two Lander highway projects funded, two Lander ... (Jun '12)
|Oct '12
|buddy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC