Uber experiences temporary outage in ...

Uber experiences temporary outage in Upstate NY on July 4

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WIVB-TV Buffalo

Upstate New Yorkers in the Capital Region and beyond have been excited for ridesharing to come to the area. Many were surprised to learn Uber failed from Albany to Syracuse and Rochester to Buffalo just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15) 2 hr Nike 12
Does Tbird have a goatee? 2 hr Lief Coach 9
Idjit Spinners 7 hr Jaybird 6
Poll Did Nam Biker Vet Ever See Combat (Jan '10) 9 hr Night Heat 1,263
Sir, will that be cheese on that burger? 21 hr Buck Rohde 1
Ann Coulter or Donald Trump (Oct '12) 22 hr Night Heat 53
Friday Fun at Talk of the Town (Aug '08) Mon Kondzy 43
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,777 • Total comments across all topics: 282,256,629

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC