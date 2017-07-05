Uber experiences temporary outage in Upstate NY on July 4
Upstate New Yorkers in the Capital Region and beyond have been excited for ridesharing to come to the area. Many were surprised to learn Uber failed from Albany to Syracuse and Rochester to Buffalo just before 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15)
|2 hr
|Nike
|12
|Does Tbird have a goatee?
|2 hr
|Lief Coach
|9
|Idjit Spinners
|7 hr
|Jaybird
|6
|Did Nam Biker Vet Ever See Combat (Jan '10)
|9 hr
|Night Heat
|1,263
|Sir, will that be cheese on that burger?
|21 hr
|Buck Rohde
|1
|Ann Coulter or Donald Trump (Oct '12)
|22 hr
|Night Heat
|53
|Friday Fun at Talk of the Town (Aug '08)
|Mon
|Kondzy
|43
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC