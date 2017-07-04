Thousands pack into Coca Cola Field f...

Thousands pack into Coca Cola Field for Bisons, BPO and fireworks

Baseball, the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and bombs bursting in air highlighted a spectacular show at Coca Cola Field Monday night. Thousands of fans took in a game, a concert and a fireworks show ahead of Independence Day.

