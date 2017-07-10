Theater Talk: New mics for Shakespeare's Wives; Pretty Funny opens next; Noises Off is spot on

"The show must go on!" If Shakespeare himself didn't say that, Shakespeare in Delaware Park did, and hours after having their sound equipment burgled by varlets, they were back up and running with an all-woman production of THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR. Peter went back, as he said he would, for a second night, and found the story easier to follow and also thought that the secondary characters had grown into their parts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.