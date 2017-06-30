Tennessee Basketball: Vols land Commi...

Tennessee Basketball: Vols land Commitment from 2019 Forward

Tennessee basketball has picked up a verbal commitment from Davonte Gaines. Gaines is a 6-6 small forward from Buffalo, New York.

