Taste of Buffalo Road Closures Start at Noon

Tents are beginning to go up today along Delaware Avenue for the Taste Of Buffalo food festival this weekend, and with the preparations come some traffic changes Beginning at 5 p.m. Friday : Delaware Avenue from Chippewa through to Niagara Square will be closed to outbound traffic. Over 55 restaurants, 6 wineries and 450,000 invited guests gather for the largest two-day food festival in the United States.

