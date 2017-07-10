Syrian Kurds say two American volunteers were killed fighting Islamic State in Raqqa
Bruce, a U.S. citizen who joined the Syrian Democratic Forces, an alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters, holds a position in western Raqqa on Wednesday during an offensive to retake the city from Islamic State group fighters. A U.S.-backed Syrian Kurdish militia says two American volunteers were killed fighting the Islamic State group in northern Syria last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo Is Among The Worst Cities In America (Apr '16)
|10 min
|TheTruth
|20
|Does Tbird have a goatee?
|4 hr
|Lief Coach
|17
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,957
|Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15)
|Tue
|Tom
|23
|Only homosexual men study Library Science
|Mon
|They have Gaydar
|33
|Sir, will that be cheese on that burger?
|Mon
|Dirk
|1
|MEN: Would you secretly let a guy give you.......
|Mon
|Princess Fufu aka...
|10
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC