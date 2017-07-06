Sen. Schumer calls for federal fundin...

Sen. Schumer calls for federal funding to build new barrier between Route 5, Lake Erie

U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer is calling for federal funding to build a new barrier between Route 5 and the crashing waters of Lake Erie. Sen. Schumer is urging the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to prioritize funding for a new barrier along Route 5, which serves as the main artery between downtown Buffalo and the Southtowns.

