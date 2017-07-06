Sen. Schumer calls for federal funding to build new barrier between Route 5, Lake Erie
U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer is calling for federal funding to build a new barrier between Route 5 and the crashing waters of Lake Erie. Sen. Schumer is urging the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to prioritize funding for a new barrier along Route 5, which serves as the main artery between downtown Buffalo and the Southtowns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Warburg
|20,946
|Homicide victims getter younger, arrests gettin...
|4 hr
|Daniel your a star
|2
|Does Night Heat eat Life Cereal?
|15 hr
|poof
|2
|Is Tbird coocoo for Cocoa Puffs?
|Thu
|Night Heat
|2
|Does Tbird have a goatee?
|Thu
|Dantheman
|15
|Only homosexual men study Library Science
|Thu
|Christopher
|34
|Has Tbird ever rode a double decker bus?
|Thu
|Life Coach
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC