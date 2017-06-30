Search for new Buffalo fire commissio...

Search for new Buffalo fire commissioner expected to be competitive

14 hrs ago Read more: WNED

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says it will be at least a month before a formal search process starts to replace Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield, who retired last week citing family obligations and health issues. The mayor says he expects much competition for the position since the new commissioner will inherit a department with completely new equipment and new fire houses.

