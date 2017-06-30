Reward Proposed for Stolen Equipment at Shakespeare in the Park

Buffalo Common Councilman Joel Feroleto and State Senator Chris Jacobs jointly announced a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the discovery of the stolen equipment from Shakespeare in the Park. The reward comes after thieves broke into the trailer that holds the theatre equipment at Delaware Park on Saturday and took $15,000 of equipment while adding thousands of dollars more in damage to the trailer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.