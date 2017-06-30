Retrospective a " July 7

Geophysics major Martin J. Terrell of Fredonia, a senior this fall at Fredonia State University College, is one of 28 students selected from around the world to participate in the Summer of Applied Geophysical Experience. Mr. Terrell's experience is taking place in the Rio Grande Rift in Los Alamos, N.M. His group is using seismic, gravity and magnetotelluric methods to map the earth's crust and mantle.

