Parents charged with leaving child in hot car

The Kenmore parents of a 4-year-old left for a short time Monday in a vehicle parked on Hertel Avenue will have to answer to child endangerment charges. And though the child was unharmed and deemed to be sleeping - this is yet another reminder not to leave children in vehicles, even if they're sleeping and even if it's just for a short period, especially in the summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.