Parents charged with leaving child in...

Parents charged with leaving child in hot car

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WIVB-TV Buffalo

The Kenmore parents of a 4-year-old left for a short time Monday in a vehicle parked on Hertel Avenue will have to answer to child endangerment charges. And though the child was unharmed and deemed to be sleeping - this is yet another reminder not to leave children in vehicles, even if they're sleeping and even if it's just for a short period, especially in the summer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does Tbird have a goatee? 15 min Lief Coach 12
Is tbird a topix mod? 2 hr Lief Coach 1
Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15) 5 hr Nike 12
Idjit Spinners 10 hr Jaybird 6
Poll Did Nam Biker Vet Ever See Combat (Jan '10) 12 hr Night Heat 1,263
Sir, will that be cheese on that burger? Tue Buck Rohde 1
Ann Coulter or Donald Trump (Oct '12) Tue Night Heat 53
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,328 • Total comments across all topics: 282,259,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC