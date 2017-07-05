Parents charged with leaving child in hot car
The Kenmore parents of a 4-year-old left for a short time Monday in a vehicle parked on Hertel Avenue will have to answer to child endangerment charges. And though the child was unharmed and deemed to be sleeping - this is yet another reminder not to leave children in vehicles, even if they're sleeping and even if it's just for a short period, especially in the summer.
