New Buffalo Police Substation at Canalside
With the hustle and bustle of Independence Day weekend events happening at Canalside in the backdrop, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, Police Commissioner Daniel Derenda and others gathered in front of the new Buffalo Police substation at the corner of Marine Drive and Hanover Saturday. The new temporary substation will be staffed from early morning until late at night and will ultimately be replaced by a permanent structure in the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter or Donald Trump (Oct '12)
|11 min
|Night Heat
|48
|Does Tbird have a goatee?
|13 hr
|T Burt Sains
|6
|Only homosexual men study Library Science
|22 hr
|Proud Rat
|33
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 hr
|Resist and Persist
|20,945
|70 cats on drugs (May '12)
|Sat
|T Burt Sains
|3
|What are "Driving Bands" (Mar '10)
|Sat
|T Burt Sains
|11
|Is Buffalo A Racist City?
|Sat
|YoBabe
|22
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC