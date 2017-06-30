New Buffalo Police Substation at Cana...

New Buffalo Police Substation at Canalside

With the hustle and bustle of Independence Day weekend events happening at Canalside in the backdrop, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, Police Commissioner Daniel Derenda and others gathered in front of the new Buffalo Police substation at the corner of Marine Drive and Hanover Saturday. The new temporary substation will be staffed from early morning until late at night and will ultimately be replaced by a permanent structure in the future.

