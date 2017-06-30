New Artists Emerging From Rough Part Of Buffalo, NY Are Turning Heads
There's a dynamic group of artists coming out of northern New York, and they're all beginning to make a splash in the hip-hop scene. Though made up of individual artists - such as Lay, Killx Jxwz , Blank Black and Mr. Void - the group is known as NOLB .
