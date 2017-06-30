Man Indicted for Trying to Assault NFTA Officer
Buffalo, NY A Buffalo man pleads not guilty after being indicted on a charge he tried to assault an NFTA officer. 22-year-old Devere Thomas is charged with Attempted Assault of a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer, Obstructing Governmental Administration and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|Jdwogy
|13
|Is Lief Coach teh Lief of teh party?
|8 hr
|Lief Coach
|1
|Does Tbird have a goatee?
|8 hr
|Lief Coach
|13
|Is tbird a topix mod?
|11 hr
|Lief Coach
|1
|Idjit Spinners
|19 hr
|Jaybird
|6
|Did Nam Biker Vet Ever See Combat (Jan '10)
|21 hr
|Night Heat
|1,263
|Sir, will that be cheese on that burger?
|Tue
|Buck Rohde
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC