Man Indicted for Trying to Assault NFTA Officer

Buffalo, NY A Buffalo man pleads not guilty after being indicted on a charge he tried to assault an NFTA officer. 22-year-old Devere Thomas is charged with Attempted Assault of a Police Officer, Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer, Obstructing Governmental Administration and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana.

