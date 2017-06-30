Man Dies From Injuries In Hanover Crash
The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reported Tuesday that 60-year-old Michael P. Shoemaker was pronounced dead at the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo as a result of his injuries.
