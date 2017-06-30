Increased Police Presence for Canalsi...

Increased Police Presence for Canalside 4th of July

12 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Buffalo, NY Thousands are expected to fill Canalside and the Outer Harbor for Tuesday's 4th of July celebrations, and Buffalo Police say there will be a heavy presence. Lt. Jeff Rinaldo urges people to come early.

Buffalo, NY

