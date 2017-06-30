Homicide victims getter younger, arre...

Homicide victims getter younger, arrests getting fewer anti-violence activists lament

10 hrs ago

Right after his graduation from Buffalo's Math, Science, Technology Preparatory School at Seneca, Jequan Wilson posted the image of his high school diploma on Facebook. Hours later, he became another victim of Buffalo's street violence.

