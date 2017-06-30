Go Art! picks assistant to be new exe...

Go Art! picks assistant to be new executive director

15 hrs ago Read more: The Batavian

Gregory Hallock began the transition as the new executive director of the Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council five weeks ago, after former executive director Jennifer Gray resigned. Hallock grew up in Delevan and went to Genesee Community College.

