Go Art! picks assistant to be new executive director
Gregory Hallock began the transition as the new executive director of the Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council five weeks ago, after former executive director Jennifer Gray resigned. Hallock grew up in Delevan and went to Genesee Community College.
