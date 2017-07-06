Free Ed Sheeran concert signs available at Taste of Buffalo
The Taste of Buffalo is providing free Ed Sheeran signs for concert ticket holders from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Volunteers will be located near the Niagara West Street ticket tent by Niagara Square, between City Hall and the Federal Courthouse.
