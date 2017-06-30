Food trucks are coming to Amherst every Friday
Food truck Tuesday is a smash in the summer, but it's not always easy to get to.The Buffalo Niagara Marriot is trying to make those same food trucks accessible in the North Towns. Food truck Tuesday's have become a staple in the Larkin District every Tuesday night.
