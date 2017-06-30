Finishing Inspector / Rewind Operator - Buffalo NY
Job Description At Gintzler International, a Resource Label Group company, we believe that our talented employees are the leading factor behind our competitive advantage within the commercial label space. Add innovation and investments in state-of-the-art flexographic and digital printing technology and we are able ... login now to view full job description Job Details Primary Skill: Finishing Slitter Rewind Operator Posted: Monday, July 03, 2017 Location: Buffalo, New York Country: United States Salary Range: Negotiable Type of Work: Direct Hire Work Shift : 2nd Shift You can apply for this position online using Printworkers.com online resume and application process.
