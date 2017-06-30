Finishing Inspector / Rewind Operator...

Finishing Inspector / Rewind Operator - Buffalo NY

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Package Printing

Job Description At Gintzler International, a Resource Label Group company, we believe that our talented employees are the leading factor behind our competitive advantage within the commercial label space. Add innovation and investments in state-of-the-art flexographic and digital printing technology and we are able ... login now to view full job description Job Details Primary Skill: Finishing Slitter Rewind Operator Posted: Monday, July 03, 2017 Location: Buffalo, New York Country: United States Salary Range: Negotiable Type of Work: Direct Hire Work Shift : 2nd Shift You can apply for this position online using Printworkers.com online resume and application process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Package Printing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ann Coulter or Donald Trump (Oct '12) 6 hr Night Heat 50
Friday Fun at Talk of the Town (Aug '08) 11 hr Kondzy 43
Does Tbird have a goatee? Sun T Burt Sains 6
Only homosexual men study Library Science Sat Proud Rat 33
Poll 70 cats on drugs (May '12) Jul 1 T Burt Sains 3
Poll What are "Driving Bands" (Mar '10) Jul 1 T Burt Sains 11
Is Buffalo A Racist City? Jul 1 YoBabe 22
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,689 • Total comments across all topics: 282,212,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC