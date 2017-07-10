Doosan Adds New Authorized Dealer Serving Western New York
Doosan Construction Equipment has added Bobcat of Buffalo as an authorized sales, service, parts and rental provider of Doosan equipment. Doosan Construction Equipment has expanded its dealer network with the addition of Bobcat of Buffalo as an authorized sales, service, parts and rental provider of Doosan equipment.
