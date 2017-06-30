Country Theatre Workshop presenting 'Moon Over Buffalo'
Actors Richard Perkins, left, and Connie Huffman duel in their lead roles in "Moon Over Buffalo" in front of lovebirds Derek Miller and Victoria Krones. Some cast members for "Moon Over Buffalo" include, back row from left, Victoria Krones, David Novak, Wendy Shelquist and Connie Huffman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal/Sunday Journal.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Buffalo adds a touch of London with double deck...
|8 min
|buffalobus
|1
|Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|Tapppppout
|14
|Jolene who worked at tattoo shop (May '13)
|3 hr
|So Sad
|12
|Does Tbird have a goatee?
|9 hr
|T Burt Sains
|14
|Idjit Spinners
|9 hr
|Kaisertown Jimmy
|7
|Is Lief Coach teh Lief of teh party?
|20 hr
|Lief Coach
|1
|Is tbird a topix mod?
|23 hr
|Lief Coach
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC