Concert series marking Erie Canal's 2...

Concert series marking Erie Canal's 200th to be held on barges, tug boat, along canal

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Standard

A group of musicians from the Albany Symphony will hold a series of free concerts along the Erie Canal over seven days to mark the bicentennial of the start of construction of the 363-mile waterway from Albany to Buffalo. The concerts will be held at various stops along the canal, sometimes on a 150-foot barge and other times on shore nearby, said Justin Cook, market and patron services manager for the Albany Symphony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Only homosexual men study Library Science 10 min Proud Rat 33
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 55 min Resist and Persist 20,947
Poll 70 cats on drugs (May '12) 5 hr T Burt Sains 3
Poll What are "Driving Bands" (Mar '10) 6 hr T Burt Sains 11
Does Tbird have a goatee? 6 hr Lief Coach 3
Is Buffalo A Racist City? 11 hr YoBabe 22
More monkeys in the city than in the Buffalo Zoo! 11 hr TruthBeTold 4
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Tornado
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,804 • Total comments across all topics: 282,170,264

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC