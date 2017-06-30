Concert series marking Erie Canal's 200th to be held on barges, tug boat, along canal
A group of musicians from the Albany Symphony will hold a series of free concerts along the Erie Canal over seven days to mark the bicentennial of the start of construction of the 363-mile waterway from Albany to Buffalo. The concerts will be held at various stops along the canal, sometimes on a 150-foot barge and other times on shore nearby, said Justin Cook, market and patron services manager for the Albany Symphony.
