Buffalo adds a touch of London with double decker bus tours
On Tuesday, pedestrians and bicyclists gawked at the sight of a red double-decker bus making its inaugural trip from the Outer Harbor. "Buffalo Double Decker Bus Tours" was written on the sides in black and white striping, with "Sightseeing Tours, Murder Mysteries and Tavern Tours" in smaller letters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Lief Coach teh Lief of teh party?
|4 hr
|Lief Coach
|1
|Does Tbird have a goatee?
|4 hr
|Lief Coach
|13
|Is tbird a topix mod?
|6 hr
|Lief Coach
|1
|Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15)
|9 hr
|Nike
|12
|Idjit Spinners
|15 hr
|Jaybird
|6
|Did Nam Biker Vet Ever See Combat (Jan '10)
|17 hr
|Night Heat
|1,263
|Sir, will that be cheese on that burger?
|Tue
|Buck Rohde
|1
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC