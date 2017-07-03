Black and Blue Steak and Crab coming to Taste of Buffalo for first time
Just days away from Taste of Buffalo, the News 4 crew got to sample food from one of the restaurants coming to the festival. Kris Haisch, the Executive Chef at Black and Blue Steak and Crab in Williamsville, was in the kitchen preparing a black grouper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15)
|25 min
|Jslane127
|10
|Ann Coulter or Donald Trump (Oct '12)
|11 hr
|Night Heat
|50
|Friday Fun at Talk of the Town (Aug '08)
|16 hr
|Kondzy
|43
|Does Tbird have a goatee?
|Sun
|T Burt Sains
|6
|Only homosexual men study Library Science
|Sat
|Proud Rat
|33
|70 cats on drugs (May '12)
|Jul 1
|T Burt Sains
|3
|What are "Driving Bands" (Mar '10)
|Jul 1
|T Burt Sains
|11
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC