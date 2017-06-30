AAA Anticipates Record Number of Trav...

AAA Anticipates Record Number of Travelers This Holiday Weekend

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Buffalo, NY It's expected to be a record weekend on the roads this holiday. AAA says a record-breaking 44.2 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home to honor the red, white and blue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ann Coulter or Donald Trump (Oct '12) 5 hr Night Heat 50
Friday Fun at Talk of the Town (Aug '08) 10 hr Kondzy 43
Does Tbird have a goatee? Sun T Burt Sains 6
Only homosexual men study Library Science Sat Proud Rat 33
Poll 70 cats on drugs (May '12) Sat T Burt Sains 3
Poll What are "Driving Bands" (Mar '10) Sat T Burt Sains 11
Is Buffalo A Racist City? Sat YoBabe 22
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,594 • Total comments across all topics: 282,211,149

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC