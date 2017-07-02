$15,000 worth of sound equipment stolen from Shakespeare in Delaware Park
"This is our 42nd season we've been securing that equipment every night and unfortunately somebody must've been watching and wanted that type of equipment," said Lisa Ludwig, Shakespeare in Delaware Park Managing Director. More than 15 thousand dollars worth of sound equipment including microphones and speakers were stolen from Shakespeare in Delaware Park overnight Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Friday Fun at Talk of the Town (Aug '08)
|2 hr
|Kondzy
|43
|Ann Coulter or Donald Trump (Oct '12)
|3 hr
|Tiny Hands Drumpf
|49
|Does Tbird have a goatee?
|Sun
|T Burt Sains
|6
|Only homosexual men study Library Science
|Sat
|Proud Rat
|33
|70 cats on drugs (May '12)
|Sat
|T Burt Sains
|3
|What are "Driving Bands" (Mar '10)
|Sat
|T Burt Sains
|11
|Is Buffalo A Racist City?
|Sat
|YoBabe
|22
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC