You Won't Believe What's The Best Fir...

You Won't Believe What's The Best Fireworks City in NY

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Lite 98.7

Everyone knows how exciting it is to watch fireworks with all your friends, but which city in New York is the best place to celebrate July 4th? The answer might surprise you. A recent WalletHub survey of the 100 largest cities in the US, ranked which were the best in terms of actual Fourth of July celebrations, affordability, safety, weather and other nearby attractions and activities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lite 98.7.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16) 4 hr usa goverment is ... 101
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Fitius T Bluster 20,947
News Rachel Stra Is Back In Court (Dec '07) 7 hr Same Jen new user... 77
Only homosexual men study Library Science 8 hr Colleen Brennan 28
John Gorzynski Mon Pissy 5
Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15) Mon james renakin 5
What Didn't Die? Sun traveller 7
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Erie County was issued at June 27 at 9:22AM EDT

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,293 • Total comments across all topics: 282,064,178

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC