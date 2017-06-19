Will Jalin Cooper choose Buffalo?
Jalin Cooper, a star out of Medina New York tweeted out his final five. The receivers is holding offers from at least eleven FBS schools among them are teams in the ACC and the PAC 12. His final choices are Buffalo, Rutgers, UConn, Toledo, and Washington State.
