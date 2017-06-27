Visit Buffalo Niagara: Ridesharing Will Help Visitors Who Expect It
Buffalo, NY Thursday is the day ridesharing comes to Western New York, and the tourism arm of the region says it will be an important day. "We will finally be able to provide a visitor amenity to the 8 million visitors who come the Buffalo Niagara region on an annual basis for a transportation option they've been looking for," says Patrick Kaler of Visit Buffalo Niagara.
