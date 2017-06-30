United Way of Buffalo & Erie County announces revenue and funding allocations for 2017-19

By diversifying the ways in which it derives campaign funding, increasing the number and amount of grant funding from other sources, and realizing investment income, the United Way of Buffalo & Erie County is positioning itself for a more sustainable future in order to continue its impact on the Western New York community. The organization announced its total revenue of $18,551,000 for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017, from those three sources and has confirmed previously announced funding for 101 programs for the 2017-19 investment cycle.

