United Way of Buffalo & Erie County announces revenue and funding allocations for 2017-19
By diversifying the ways in which it derives campaign funding, increasing the number and amount of grant funding from other sources, and realizing investment income, the United Way of Buffalo & Erie County is positioning itself for a more sustainable future in order to continue its impact on the Western New York community. The organization announced its total revenue of $18,551,000 for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2017, from those three sources and has confirmed previously announced funding for 101 programs for the 2017-19 investment cycle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grand Island Pennysaver.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where do the Buffalo Outlaws hang out? (Oct '09)
|1 hr
|FFS-
|71
|Liberal bloggers list retired Buffalo Police of... (Apr '10)
|1 hr
|FFS-
|126
|Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15)
|2 hr
|Seff
|8
|Did Tea Burd Go To Collage
|5 hr
|Lief Coach
|5
|Does Tbird have a goatee?
|5 hr
|Lief Coach
|1
|Did Tbird go see the musical Cats?
|5 hr
|Lief Coach
|3
|Only homosexual men study Library Science
|6 hr
|Buck Rohde
|30
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC