U-Haul Converts Former Tyson Plant to Self-Storage in Buffalo, NY

Phoenix-based U-Haul International Inc., which operates more than 1,300 self-storage locations across North America, is converting a former Tyson cold-storage and meat-processing plant in Buffalo, N.Y., to self-storage. Once complete, it'll be the operator's largest storage facility in the region, according to a source.

