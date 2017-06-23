Two men charged, arraigned in pimping and pandering of three women in Costa Mesa
Two men were charged and arraigned on Thursday, June 22, on suspicion of pimping and pandering victims from Hawaii and New York in Costa Mesa. Tyshawn Johnson, 30, Buffalo, N.Y., and Marco Marcellus Mowry, 34, Honolulu, are both facing three felony charges of pimping and pandering, the Orange County District Attorney's Office said.
