Trailer for locally-filmed movie debuts
Johnny Gruesome , which was written and directed by Gregory Lamberson, gained 12,000 views on YouTube in less than a day. Lamberson says that is more than any other film produced in western New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where do the Buffalo Outlaws hang out? (Oct '09)
|2 hr
|FFS-
|71
|Liberal bloggers list retired Buffalo Police of... (Apr '10)
|2 hr
|FFS-
|126
|Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15)
|3 hr
|Seff
|8
|Did Tea Burd Go To Collage
|7 hr
|Lief Coach
|5
|Does Tbird have a goatee?
|7 hr
|Lief Coach
|1
|Did Tbird go see the musical Cats?
|7 hr
|Lief Coach
|3
|Only homosexual men study Library Science
|7 hr
|Buck Rohde
|30
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC