Tonawanda Man Indicted for Death Caused by Opiates

Buffalo, NY A Town of Tonawanda man is charged with Manslaughter in the Second Degree, Criminally Negligent Homicide and Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree after prosecutors say he gave a woman crushed up opiates that led to her fatal overdose. Erie County DA John Flynn says 55 year old Jon Herrle gave an extremely intoxicated female companion crushed up opiate pills last September, telling the woman it was cocaine.

