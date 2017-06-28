Tips on how to hail an Uber or Lyft t...

Tips on how to hail an Uber or Lyft through the app

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WIVB-TV Buffalo

When the clock strikes 12:01 am on Thursday, Uber and Lyft drivers will be allowed to hit the roads in western New York. "Anything that we can do to produce more jobs, to produce more employment opportunities and circulate more dollars into our economy, benefits the economic development and the economy of Buffalo," said Mayor Byron Brown, City of Buffalo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Did Tea Burd Go To Collage 38 min Coach Berbancheckski 1
Only homosexual men study Library Science 2 hr Buck Rohde 29
Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15) Tue Kylehicks14 6
Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16) Tue usa goverment is ... 101
News Rachel Stra Is Back In Court (Dec '07) Tue Same Jen new user... 77
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 26 True That 20,946
What Didn't Die? Jun 25 traveller 7
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Erie County was issued at June 29 at 6:36AM EDT

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,380 • Total comments across all topics: 282,111,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC