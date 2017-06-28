Tips on how to hail an Uber or Lyft through the app
When the clock strikes 12:01 am on Thursday, Uber and Lyft drivers will be allowed to hit the roads in western New York. "Anything that we can do to produce more jobs, to produce more employment opportunities and circulate more dollars into our economy, benefits the economic development and the economy of Buffalo," said Mayor Byron Brown, City of Buffalo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Tea Burd Go To Collage
|38 min
|Coach Berbancheckski
|1
|Only homosexual men study Library Science
|2 hr
|Buck Rohde
|29
|Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15)
|Tue
|Kylehicks14
|6
|Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16)
|Tue
|usa goverment is ...
|101
|Rachel Stra Is Back In Court (Dec '07)
|Tue
|Same Jen new user...
|77
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 26
|True That
|20,946
|What Didn't Die?
|Jun 25
|traveller
|7
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC